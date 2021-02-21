Missing: Blaine woman, 18, last seen Saturday near Northtown Mall

article

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who was last seen near the Northtown Mall Saturday afternoon.

According to police, 18-year-old Rose Sanchez was last seen on foot in the area of Northtown Mall around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

She was wearing a white shirt with bright colored floral designs, jeans with designed rips on the front, and carrying a white purse. Rose was wearing glasses, had on a blue neck gator with stars on it and was not wearing a coat. Rose is approximately 5’5’’, 240 pounds, and has shoulder length brown/blonde hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212.