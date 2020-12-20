Missing 12-year-old boy found safe in northern Minnesota

Update: Officials said the boy was found safe Sunday morning.

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday night in rural Zim, Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, at about 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies were notified that 12-year-old Elijiah Halligan ran away from home earlier in the night, at about 8 p.m. Attempts to locate Halligan by his family and friends were unsuccessful, so they called 911.

Deputies, members from the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and surrounding volunteer fire departments have been searching for the boy since.

Halligan is described as being 3'10" tall, weighing 80 pounds, with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing an orange jacket, a black hat with a "Neminich" logo on it, and blue rubber boots with pink and yellow polka dots on them.

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents of the Zim, Mcdavitt, Clinton, Cherry, Fayal, and surrounding areas to check their outbuildings, vehicles, barns, or any areas that Halligan may have gone to seek warmth or shelter overnight.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Halligan, has seen him within the last day, or finds any activity on their property that is suspicious, please contact 911.