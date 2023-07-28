Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park named as a top national park to visit this summer

article

Minnesota’s very own Voyageurs National Park has caught the attention of travel specialists.

The park made Trips to Discover’s list of Top 14 National Parks to Visit This Summer, highlighted for its "interconnected waterways and lakes" that make this trip up north an especially unique adventure.

The park offers a wide range of native Minnesota wildlife, even being a go-to research location for wolves. With more than 655 miles of shoreline and 900 islands, the website calls it "a birdwatchers' paradise" as the park has around 240 species of birds. The article even mentioned Minnesota’s state bird, a loon, as something to look out for and listen to its "haunting call." The website also mentioned the vast number of activities available to visitors in the park, from water sports to hiking trails.

Voyageurs was listed along with many other notable national parks including Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, Olympic National Park in Washington and Isle Royale National Park in Michigan, which is also accessible from northern Minnesota.