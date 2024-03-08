Minnesota’s ‘Taylor Swift bill’ addresses ticket pricing, fees

Those who faced a Cruel Summer after losing out on tickets to Taylor Swift’s sold-out U.S. Bank performances in 2023, have looked at skyrocketing prices and the practice of reselling tickets on the secondary market, and are asking Minnesota lawmakers: Is It Over Now?



As part of the "Taylor Swift bill" – also known as H.F. 1989 – Minnesota lawmakers are trying to crack down on confusing pricing for tickets to both concerts and sporting events.



If approved, the bill would require online ticket marketplaces to make the full cost of a ticket obvious to potential buyers, with sites like Ticketmaster and AXS showing how much they’re charging in fees up front to avoid an Bad Blood among purchasers.

"The genesis of this bill was really my experience being a ‘Swiftie’ and trying to get tickets to the Eras Tour," said Rep. Kelly Moller (DFL-Shoreview), during a Minnesota House of Representatives committee hearing.

The bill also addresses ticket resellers, often referred to as "scalpers."

If passed, the law would make it illegal to go around security measures designed to limit the number of tickets bought per person, in theory blocking sellers from purchasing large quantities with the intent of reselling them.

Both the Senate and House versions of the proposals will need to go through several committees before ultimately gaining approval by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who would sign the measures into law.



… Ready For It?