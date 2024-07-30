Minnesota’s Regan Smith medals in 100-meter backstroke at Paris Olympics

article

Minnesota native Regan Smith won the silver medal for Team USA in the women’s 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

How it went

In the race, Smith was ultimately edged by Australia’s Kaylee McKeown during the competition, finishing with a time of 57.66, 0.33 seconds shy of McKeown's 57.33. Team USA's Katharine Berkoff won bronze with a time of 57.98.

No stranger to each other, both Smith – who is from Lakeville – and McKeown have competed in the event since they were teens.

Silver medalist Regan Smith of United States, gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia and bronze medalist Katharine Berkoff of United States pose during the Women's 100m Backstroke medal ceremony on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pari Expand

Smith is still the world record holder in the 100-meter backstroke, having set the record during the U.S. swimming trials in June with a time of 57.13, beating the previous record set by McKeown the year before. Smith previously set the world record in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2019 World Championships, propelling her into the national spotlight for the sport.

She won a bronze medal in Tokyo in 2020. McKeown took the gold that year.

Other Minnesotans competing

St. Paul native Suni Lee and her teammates — Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera — earned gold in the women's gymnastic team finals on Tuesday. Lee competed on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Several athletes called the Paris Olympics a "redemption tour" after finishing second to Russia during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Lee is the reigning all-around champion and will defend her title on Thursday against Biles, the 2016 champion.

She is also set to compete on beam, as is her teammate Biles.