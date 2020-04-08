Minnesota's newest attorney sworn in curbside due to COVID-19

Outside of the Minnesota Judicial Center in St. Paul Wednesday morning, Brian A. Philbrook was sworn in as the state's newest attorney.

Because the Minnesota Supreme Court had to cancel the monthly attorney bar admission ceremonies in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clerk of Appellate Courts is scheduling individual meetings with attorneys who need to have the oath administered to them. The ceremony is usually held in the historic courtroom in the Capitol.

Minnesota's newest attorney is sworn in curbside due to COVID-19. (Minnesota Judicial Branch)

“Every day, I am so impressed with the tremendous effort that is largely going on behind the scenes to keep government moving forward to serve the people of Minnesota,” said O’Neill. “I am really proud to be part of the solution during these difficult times.”

Philbrook recently moved from Georgia to Minnesota and needed to take the oath so that he is licensed to practice law in Minnesota. He is the fifth person to be admitted to practice law in Minnesota during the pandemic.