Minnesota's most-read news stories of 2023

To ring in the new year, FOX 9 is taking a look back at the stories that captivated Minnesotans in 2023.

We have compiled a list of our top ten most-read stories of the year. They are as follows:

The biggest story of the year in 2023 was the historic passing of cannabis legalization. Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize marijuana. While cannabis sales aren't yet legal, except on tribal lands, it is currently legal under state law to possess marijuana with some restrictions.

The law went into effect in August. In the most-read article of 2023, Corin Hoggard walked through the restrictions in place for marijuana possession and use.

Coming in second, a Minnesota hunter shot a rare "unicorn buck", a deer that has three antlers instead of two, the third coming out of the middle of its forehead, back in November. The hunter, Chase Mortenson, was hunting on his uncle's farm in Granite Falls, Minnesota when he found the buck.

In third place, FOX 9 explored what someone needs to make to be considered "middle class". In Minneapolis, one would need to make $46,496 to $138,794 to be middle class and $44,286 to $132,196 in St. Paul.

A Minnesota-native hockey player, Adam Johnson, died back in October after he took a skate to the neck during a game in England. Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers when he died. Police in England arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. He was later released on bail.

A woman was seriously injured in May after a black bear attacked her while she was letting out her dog in Nisswa, Minnesota. The woman was staying at a cabin near Gull Lake when she encountered the bear. She went outside to check on her dog when the bear swiped at her, striking her in several places. The woman was treated for her injuries at the hospital and was released.

The sixth most-read story of 2023 for FOX 9 was written in the final month of the year – and it's another compilation. FOX 9 put together a list of all the new laws that will take effect in 2024.

The new laws include changes to earning sick time for workers, closing gender and racial pay gaps, an increase to the minimum wage, a red flag law, and increased protections for renters and voters.

A protest along Snelling Avenue at the Minnesota State Fair's main gates disrupted traffic for a brief period on the night of August 30. The march was part of a remembrance for Marcus Golden, who was killed by St. Paul police in 2015.

This season, Minnesota hasn't seen much in the way of snow. But, back in February, we got blasted hard late in the winter season with a two-wave storm. In total, the storm dropped as many as 20 inches in some spots over three days.

A mansion in Winona — with a tunnel connecting the two buildings and Minnesota's first in-ground swimming pool — was put on the market in June and went viral after being featured on social media via Zillow Gone Wild.

In the fall, the Minneapolis Police Department told FOX 9 they were looking into a report that an officer had been moonlighting as an Onlyfans model. The investigation was working to determine if the officer had violated any policy or guidelines by working as an erotic model.

She was recognized by a driver that she pulled over, who had followed for five months on Onlyfans.