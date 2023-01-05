Minnesotans' life expectancy third longest in the nation, study finds

article

According to a recent study by nicerx.com, Minnesota has the third-longest life expectancy in the United States.

The study, which uses government data, says the average Minnesotan will live to 79.1 years old.

That is down slightly from pre-COVID days, when the life expectancy in the state was 80.4 years.

Minnesota follows Hawaii (80.7 years) and Washington (79.2 years).

The five states with the shortest life expectancy are: Kentucky (73.5), Alabama (73.2), Louisiana (73.1), West Virginia (72.8), and Mississippi (71.9).