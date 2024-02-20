Kal Bedford has been coming to the Old Log Theatre in Greenwood since the early 70s.

So when he heard it would be closing in a couple of weeks, he had to take a few photos to remember it by.

"I'm sad because I think it's an iconic, historic place for Minnesota, and it's known for the theater even beyond Minnesota," said Bedford.

Owners Greg and Marissa Frankenfield announced they have decided to retire and stop producing shows.

The 560-seat auditorium will host 3 more concerts and then the stage will go dark for good on March 2, while the attached restaurant Cast and Cru will also close the same day.

"They still own the property and they still own all the buildings and they haven't decided what they want to do. They're retiring. They're going to take some time and figure out what they want to do," said Maureen Kvam, the theater's Director of Marketing and Group Sales.

The theater originally opened with summer stock in an old log cabin on the property in 1940, in what is now the set department.

Over the last 84 years, audiences have seen actors like Nick Nolte, Loni Anderson, and Steve Zahn tread the boards here before achieving national fame, making it the oldest continuously operating playhouse in Minnesota.

"We've really had amazing talent coming in here and showing us their craft. So we've been very grateful for the talent that's been here," said Kvam.

Bedford and his wife held their wedding reception at the theater a decade ago because it was special to his father who had just died.

He hopes the owners sell it to someone who wants to give the theater new life instead of turning it into condos in its next act.

"I just pray that maybe someone can keep it alive for a future generation," Bedford.