Minnesota's first women's sports bar ‘knocks it out of the park’

From the sporting events on the televisions to the memorabilia on the walls, it's clear the city's newest watering hole is raising the bar on the local sports bar scene.

Women's basketball fan Jade Denson and her friends stood in line to get into A Bar Of Their Own when it opened its doors for the first time on Friday, and the establishment, which is the first of its kind in the Midwest, didn't disappoint.

"When I walked in, I was super overwhelmed. I've wanted a space like this for so long, and to finally see it come to fruition, it's exciting. It's exhilarating. It's overwhelming," Denson told FOX 9.

"We were expecting it to be busy, no question. This is exceeding any expectations I may have had," said A Bar Of Their Own owner Jillian Hiscock.

Lynette Sjoquist traveled the country playing for the first professional women's basketball team, the All American Red Heads, who were known as the female version of the Harlem Globetrotters.

She says a bar focused exclusively on women's sports is an idea whose time has come.

"People seem to be having a good time. They can watch TV and see women playing sports – what else would you like to do on a Saturday afternoon?," said Sjoquist.

Judging from the excitement of the customers on opening day, A Bar Of Their Own knocked it out of the park.

"There's no other place where I can come and be around people who care about the sport I love as much as I do. So having a place where that's guaranteed is fantastic," said Denson.