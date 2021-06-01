Minnesota's COVID-19 case positivity rate continues to decline

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death attributed to the disease Tuesday.

MDH’s latest COVID-19 situation report contains data analyzed and reported out as of Sunday, May 31. MDH did not update their data on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The 134 newly reported COVID-19 cases were out of 9,748 tests, a 1.4% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate, a lagging indicator, continues to decline week over week, down to 3.9% from 4.6% the week prior. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission of the virus.

The person who died was an Anoka County resident in their late 50s.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 601,517 COVID-19 cases and 7,427 people have died from the disease since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, there were 249 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 79 of whom were in the ICU.

MDH's vaccine data is also accurate as of Sunday. There are now over 2.9 million people 12 years of age or older in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 2.6% are fully vaccinated, which is 62.2% and 55.2% of the state’s eligible population respectively.

Nearly 5.3 million doses have been administered in Minnesota to date.