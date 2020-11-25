MDH: 90 percent of Minnesota nursing homes experiencing active COVID-19 outbreaks

Minnesota health officials are reporting that the worsening COVID-19 situation is hitting long-term care facilities especially hard.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported that 100 percent of transitional care units have active outbreaks, while nursing homes are at 90 percent. Assisted living facilities are at 58 percent.

Staff shortages are also a big problem for long-term living facilities, and 47 of them report they are in a crisis situtation and getting support from the state.

