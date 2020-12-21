Minnesotans share photos of the 'Christmas Star'

article

Minnesotans shared photos of the "Great Conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn on Monday.

According to NASA, what has become known popularly as the "Christmas Star" is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating on the night of Dec. 21. A conjunction occurs when two astronomical objects or spacecraft have either the same right ascension or the same ecliptic longitude, usually as observed from Earth.

