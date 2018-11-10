There’s a reason why it’s called the Great Minnesota Sweat Together. During the “average” year, at least a few of the 12 running days during the fair see afternoon temperatures in the 80s or 90s with plenty of humidity. Combine that with a 300-acre plot and two hundred thousand of your closest friends, and it can get a bit sweaty for even the most avid warm weather lover. But this year was totally different.

13 hours ago