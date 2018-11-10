This was the 'coolest' Minnesota State Fair since 1935
There’s a reason why it’s called the Great Minnesota Sweat Together. During the “average” year, at least a few of the 12 running days during the fair see afternoon temperatures in the 80s or 90s with plenty of humidity. Combine that with a 300-acre plot and two hundred thousand of your closest friends, and it can get a bit sweaty for even the most avid warm weather lover. But this year was totally different.
Discovery of Emerald Ash Borer in Medford trees prompts quarantine in Steele County
Steele County is under a tree quarantine after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found Emerald Ash Borer in several trees in Medford, Minn.
Minnesota woman killed by bear near Canadian border
Authorities are investigating after a woman was reportedly killed by a bear near the Minnesota-Canada border Sunday evening.
Moose found wandering around UND's football stadium
Can a moose play football? The University of North Dakota may soon find out.
Hurricane Dorian now the slowest moving major hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin
After a solid 36 hours, hurricane Dorian is FINALLY beginning to push north of the Bahamas. It is still forecast to strattle the southeast coast of the U.S. as it curves northeast over the next few days. But what's truly made this storm more destructive than many, if not all of its predecessors, is just how slowly it has been moving.
UPDATE: DNR believes animal caught on camera in Eden Prairie was a coyote
UPDATE: Eden Prairie police released Friday that DNR officials believe the animal caught on trail cameras on Monday was not a cougar.
Girls, Science and Technology: Fox 9 meteorologists create an explosion
Ian Leonard and Cody Matz had an explosive time at 15th annual Girls, Science and Technology Saturday.
Thanks to Netflix, Minnesota cult classic Mystery Science Theater 3000 gets another go-around
Thanks to Netflix and a healthy dose of crowdfunding, Minnesota cult classic Mystery Science Theater 3000 is getting another go-around.