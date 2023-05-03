Minnesotans' annual pay increased 6.3% in April, according to report

Employees who have stayed in their roles the past 12 months increased year-over-year salary in April.

According to the new data released in ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for 2023, Minnesota's year-over-year change in annual pay was 6.3% in March – the same as the year-over-year median change in annual pay. The same report saw a 6.6% increase in March.

The median annual salary is $55,200 for workers, according to the report.