Minnesota Zoo's Treetop Trail officially opens

A long-anticipated day — the Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail is officially up and running.

After about five years of planning and construction, the old monorail has been converted into the world’s longest elevated pedestrian loop. The ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place Friday, July 28, before the walkway officially opens at 11 a.m. In celebration, Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Friday, July 28, 2023, as "Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail Day." The opening date also coincides with World Nature Conservation Day, a fitting day for one of the leading wildlife conservation groups.

The 1.25-mile Treetop Trail towers 32 feet above the ground and immerses pedestrians in this accessible, natural journey. The trail is accessible by ramp and elevator, with multiple access points, giving people a whole new way to connect with nature.

"There are so many different ways of knowing nature, and we really want everyone to explore this trail through all those different lenses," Director of Education at Minnesota Zoo Carol Strecker said.

The Minnesota Zoo says it created the Treetop Trail to give guests "year-round access" to hundreds of acres of hardwood forest, ponds, marshes and native Minnesotan wildlife. The Treetop Trail will provide new perspectives of many zoo animals, including tigers, moose, and bison. Birdwatchers will especially appreciate the season-round bird’s eye view.

July 28 and July 29 will offer limited hours, but the Treetop Trail will be open for usual zoo hours starting Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out mnzoo.org/treetoptrail for more information.