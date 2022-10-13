Minnesota Zoo installing first segment of new Treetop Trail

article

The Minnesota Zoo on Thursday is taking another step in the construction of a Treetop Trail on the former monorail.

The first segment of the trail is being raised onto the track on Thursday. When construction is complete, the 1.5-mile trail will be the longest elevated pedestrian loop. It will allow zoogoers to walk through the zoo from 32 feet above the ground.

The monorail closed in 2013 after more than three decades due to fewer people riding it and trouble getting parts to repair the aging tram. A few years later, in 2016, the zoo began exploring converting the monorail track into a walking trail, modeled after the High Line in New York City.

"The Treetop Trail is a key component of the zoo’s future and advances our mission of connecting people to the natural world," Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a news release in April. "It will reinforce our reputation as a trusted nature destination in Minnesota and is an evolution of the role that zoos play around the globe. The trail also has the potential to become a major tourist attraction and economic driver for the state."

Construction on the Treetop Trail began in April, with the Apple Valley zoo planning to open the Treetop Trail in the summer of 2023.