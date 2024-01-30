Minnesota Yacht Club Festival lineup, ticket prices announced

article

We finally know who is playing at the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 19 and 20 at Harriet Island in St. Paul. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, and Alanis Morissette will headline the two-day music festival. Take a look below for the full lineup of bands and ticket options.

Yacht Club Festival – Friday night lineup

Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morisette, The Black Crowes, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Head & The Heart, Durry, Morgan Wade, Michigander, Gully Boys, Harbor & Home.

Yacht Club Festival – Saturday night lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Hippo Campus, Gary Clark Jr., The Hold Steady, Soul Asylum, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Wilderado, Nico Vega, Irontom.

Ticket options and prices

The ticket presale begins Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. CT. A general on-sale will follow at 11 a.m. CT for any remaining tickets. One-day or two-day general admission tickets are available, as well as general admission "plus", VIP, Riverboat VIP, and Platinum tiers. Presale passcodes are available at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com.

General admission is $135 for one day or $215 for both days.

GA+ ($285 / $330) provides access to the GA+ Lounge with "relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar and dedicated food for purchase."

VIP ($495 / $675) offers all GA+ amenities "plus access to an exclusive viewing platform at the main stage, dedicated entry lane into the festival, unlimited access to the VIP Lounge and more."

Platinum ($925 / $1,395) tickets offer all VIP amenities "plus front-of-stage viewing at the main stage, exclusive viewing at the second stage soundboard with select complimentary beverages, unlimited access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge at Wigington Pavilion with indoor and outdoor seating, complimentary full-service bar and all-day dining, and a dedicated Platinum Concierge to assist with any festival needs."

Riverboat VIP (21+, $595 / $825) "offering guaranteed exclusive access to Padelford Riverboats with relaxed seating, shade, private restrooms and a 60-minute cruise along the river with complimentary margarita happy hour and DJ set on the Padelford Riverboats, among other VIP amenities."