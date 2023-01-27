Minnesota Winter Weather: An Icy Friday commute

Some overnight snow is making for an icy commute Friday morning.

Friday will actually get off to a warm start as some warmer air moves in from the west. However, it won't last long.

Late Friday the wind will pick up, and it will bring much colder temps with it.

The winds should create travel issues near the North and South Dakota border, but shouldn't cause issues in the metro.

The temps in the metro will drop throughout the day to low-single digits by this evening.

The weekend remains cold as we should see our first below zero temps of 2023.