Home surveillance video shows apparent ICE raid at Burnsville home

The Brief An apparent ICE raid happened Saturday morning at a Burnsville home. A four people taken into custody are reportedly being held in immigration facilities out of state. Those arrested include the parents of a young boy.



Home surveillance video obtained by FOX 9 shows more than a dozen armed federal agents descending on a Burnsville home before reportedly arresting multiple people.

Apparent ICE Raid in Burnsville

What we know:

A woman who lives in the Burnsville home tells FOX 9 multiple Latino people who rent rooms were arrested by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities after being followed home from the store on Dec. 6.

A portion of the video shows one man being taken down in the driveway, and another woman running inside to her child.

We're told the four people taken into custody are now being held in immigration facilities out of state. That includes the parents of a seven-year-old boy.

What they're saying:

Former state senator and current congressional candidate Matt Little says he's troubled by what he saw in the video, and wants people to know their rights.

"They certainly have a right to a hearing, they certainly have a right to a lawyer, they have a right to contact the people in their lives who can help them out. You have all these rights, so make sure you are showing up and letting your neighbors know (that)," said Little.

In the wake of the apparent raid, the city of Burnsville released a statement saying they are aware of the immigration enforcement operations happening in the city, and that their police department does not engage in enforcement and is not typically notified of their operations.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 is still working to confirm exactly who was arrested and why during the raid, but ICE and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) so far have not responded to requests for comment.

Burnville authorities have since clarified that department officers do not check people's immigration status.