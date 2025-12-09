ICE operations in Minnesota: What cities are saying

The Brief The Trump Administration sent about 100 federal agents to Minnesota in the last week to enforce immigration operations in several Twin Cities communities. Several cities have released statements since, both to put residents at ease and clarify local law enforcement's role during ICE raids. Officials in Edina, Burnsville, Bloomington and Golden Valley have all offered information on what to do in the event they witness a federal raid.



Early last week, Twin Cities leaders came together after learning that the Trump Administration was sending about 100 federal agents to Minnesota on an immigration enforcement operation.

Since, there have been several reported raids in various cities. It’s prompted some Twin Cities communities to issue statements on social media regarding the presence of federal agents in their city to put residents at ease.

City of Edina

What we know:

Officials with the City of Edina say they’re aware of ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations across the Twin Cities. Here is what they’re saying to residents:

The Edina Police Department cannot and does not ask anyone about their immigration status — this includes suspects, victims and witnesses.

Officers are prohibited from sharing information with anyone seeking to identify immigration violations, including federal immigration agents.

Edina police officers do not detain or hold a person solely at the request of a federal immigration agency.

The department is not typically informed of federal operations in advance.

If demonstrations or gatherings occur, officers may respond only to protect public safety and ensure everyone’s rights are respected.

City of Bloomington

What they're saying:

Bloomington city officials are aware that federal agents are in the community, targeting individuals who are undocumented or who have committed crimes in their own countries, or the U.S.

Bloomington police say they only enforce state and local laws, not federal immigration laws. They’re not notified of federal operations, and do not have the ability to check a person’s legal status. They also don’t participate in immigration enforcement.

In the event of a protest, police may respond to ensure the safety of both federal agents and community members gathering.

Bloomington police say residents should not be afraid to call 911 if they feel they are a victim of a crime, even if they are undocumented.

City of Burnsville

Dig deeper:

Burnsville city officials posted on social media they are aware of federal immigration activity in the community. As recently as Saturday, a Ring doorbell camera captured several ICE agents exercising an operation at a residence, where four people were taken into custody.

Here is what Burnsville officials are telling residents:

Burnsville police do not engage in federal immigration enforcement and are not notified prior to operations. Officers do not check a resident’s immigration status.

In the event of a protest, they can respond to ensure public safety.

Burnsville city leaders have been in contact over the last week with impacted community leaders and groups to offer support, hear and address concerns and provide the right resources.

If you witness or feel you are a victim of a crime, call 911 regardless of your immigration status.

City of Golden Valley

Local perspective:

Golden Valley city officials say their community believes in and stands for social equality, inclusion and justice. They embrace diversity and recognize the rights of residents to live their lives with dignity, free of discrimination, fear, violence and hate.

The Golden Valley City Council adopted a policy to guide the city’s police department on immigration.

Police officers do not enforce federal immigration laws. They are prohibited from stopping or detaining individuals solely to determine immigration status.

Police do not stop individuals for a civil violation of federal immigration laws, or related civil warrants.

Police do not notify immigration officials when suspects are arrested and booked into a county jail.

No city staff has the ability to inquire about a resident’s immigration status.

"In times of uncertainty, we choose unity and lead with love," Golden Valley Mayor Roslyn Harmon said. "Golden Valley is a community where every person deserves and will receive safety, dignity, care, and compassion."