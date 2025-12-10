Minnesota school closings for Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After several inches of snow on Tuesday, some Minnesota and Wisconsin school districts will be closed on Wednesday or will have delayed starts.
Latest school closings
Some schools closed early on Tuesday ahead of the winter storm. Here are the school closings as for Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.
