Minnesota school closings for Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

The Brief Some school districts across Minnesota will be closed or have delayed starts on Wednesday. Several inches of snow fell Tuesday, with additional light snow falling Wednesday morning. Find the latest school closings below.



After several inches of snow on Tuesday, some Minnesota and Wisconsin school districts will be closed on Wednesday or will have delayed starts.

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota road conditions, weather forecast

Some schools closed early on Tuesday ahead of the winter storm. Here are the school closings as for Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

