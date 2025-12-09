Semi-truck pileup spills pasta all over I-94 in Monticello

The Brief Four semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle collided on Interstate 94 in Monticello Tuesday evening. The crash resulted in large amounts of pasta being spilled all over the roadway. One person suffered minor injuries.



Pasta spilled after 5 vehicle crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to a five-vehicle crash at I-94 and Highway 25 in Monticello.

Four semi-trucks and trailers, and one passenger vehicle collided, authorities said. The crash caused a large amount of pasta to be spilled onto the freeway.

The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered minor injuries.

I-94 was closed temporarily to clean up the pasta.

The road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Crash totals during MN snowstorm

Local perspective:

State Patrol reports that from 12 to 6 p.m., there were 130 property damage crashes, 12 injury crashes, six spin-outs, 147 vehicles off the road and 4 jack-knifed semis.

Roads continue to worsen as the snow continues, bringing major backups in the Twin Cities. The back edge of the snow is quickly moving through the metro. There will be a big lull in snow with temperatures popping briefly near or slightly above freezing. The falling temperatures will hit in a few hours, bringing some light snow and wind.