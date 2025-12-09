Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Polk County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County
7
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Rock County, Pipestone County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Washington County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Morrison County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Isanti County, West Polk County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Polk County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, East Marshall County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Norman County, Kittson County, Wadena County, Clay County

2026 Minnesota Yacht Club lineup release: Who's playing this year?

By
Published  December 9, 2025 2:24pm CST
Entertainment
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Yacht Club has announced its act for its 2026 festival.
    • Headliners include the Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty and the Strokes.
    • The festival runs July 7–19. Tickets are on sale Thursday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Yacht Club music festival announced a packed lineup for its 2026 festival set to take place again this summer on Harriet Island in St. Paul.

What we know:

The Minnesota Yacht Club announced its 2026 lineup on Tuesday. Acts for this year's show include:

Friday acts

  • The Lumineers
  • The Black Keys
  • Mt. Joy
  • The Fray
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Shakey Graves
  • Marcy Playground
  • Night Moves
  • Prize Horse
  • Pat Kennedy

Saturday acts

  • Matchbox Twenty
  • Lord Huron
  • Geese
  • The All-American Rejects
  • Lucy Dacus
  • Matt and Kim
  • Jensen McRae
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • Yam Haus
  • Porch Light

Sunday acts

  • The Strokes
  • Cage the Elephant
  • Atmosphere
  • Passion Pit
  • Semisonic
  • Dope Lemon
  • Die Spitz
  • Couch
  • Heart to Gold
  • Common People

Local perspective:

Ticket presales begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. You can sign up for a presale code on the festival's website.

Last year, general admission tickets for a single day started at $150 or $275 for all three days.

The backstory:

The new summer festival has quickly become a hit in St. Paul, drawing large crowds and huge acts to Harriet Island the last two years.

Last year, the festival brought in tens of thousands of festivalgoers over a three-day event to see acts including Green Day, Weezer, OAR, the Alabama Shakes, Hozier, and Fall Out Boy.

EntertainmentSt. Paul