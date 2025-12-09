2026 Minnesota Yacht Club lineup release: Who's playing this year?

The Brief The Minnesota Yacht Club has announced its act for its 2026 festival. Headliners include the Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty and the Strokes. The festival runs July 7–19. Tickets are on sale Thursday.



The Minnesota Yacht Club music festival announced a packed lineup for its 2026 festival set to take place again this summer on Harriet Island in St. Paul.

What we know:

The Minnesota Yacht Club announced its 2026 lineup on Tuesday. Acts for this year's show include:

Friday acts

The Lumineers

The Black Keys

Mt. Joy

The Fray

Dashboard Confessional

Shakey Graves

Marcy Playground

Night Moves

Prize Horse

Pat Kennedy

Saturday acts

Matchbox Twenty

Lord Huron

Geese

The All-American Rejects

Lucy Dacus

Matt and Kim

Jensen McRae

Devon Gilfillian

Yam Haus

Porch Light

Sunday acts

The Strokes

Cage the Elephant

Atmosphere

Passion Pit

Semisonic

Dope Lemon

Die Spitz

Couch

Heart to Gold

Common People

Local perspective:

Ticket presales begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. You can sign up for a presale code on the festival's website.

Last year, general admission tickets for a single day started at $150 or $275 for all three days.

The backstory:

The new summer festival has quickly become a hit in St. Paul, drawing large crowds and huge acts to Harriet Island the last two years.

Last year, the festival brought in tens of thousands of festivalgoers over a three-day event to see acts including Green Day, Weezer, OAR, the Alabama Shakes, Hozier, and Fall Out Boy.