2026 Minnesota Yacht Club lineup release: Who's playing this year?
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Yacht Club music festival announced a packed lineup for its 2026 festival set to take place again this summer on Harriet Island in St. Paul.
What we know:
The Minnesota Yacht Club announced its 2026 lineup on Tuesday. Acts for this year's show include:
Friday acts
- The Lumineers
- The Black Keys
- Mt. Joy
- The Fray
- Dashboard Confessional
- Shakey Graves
- Marcy Playground
- Night Moves
- Prize Horse
- Pat Kennedy
Saturday acts
- Matchbox Twenty
- Lord Huron
- Geese
- The All-American Rejects
- Lucy Dacus
- Matt and Kim
- Jensen McRae
- Devon Gilfillian
- Yam Haus
- Porch Light
Sunday acts
- The Strokes
- Cage the Elephant
- Atmosphere
- Passion Pit
- Semisonic
- Dope Lemon
- Die Spitz
- Couch
- Heart to Gold
- Common People
Local perspective:
Ticket presales begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. You can sign up for a presale code on the festival's website.
Last year, general admission tickets for a single day started at $150 or $275 for all three days.
The backstory:
The new summer festival has quickly become a hit in St. Paul, drawing large crowds and huge acts to Harriet Island the last two years.
Last year, the festival brought in tens of thousands of festivalgoers over a three-day event to see acts including Green Day, Weezer, OAR, the Alabama Shakes, Hozier, and Fall Out Boy.