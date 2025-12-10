Minneapolis and St. Paul declare snow emergencies after winter storm
(FOX 9) - Snow emergencies are in effect for both Twin Cities starting on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped snow across Minnesota.
Minneapolis snow emergency
What we know:
The City of Minneapolis announced a snow emergency which begins starting Wednesday night at 9 p.m.:
- Wednesday, Dec. 10, 9 p.m. until Thursday at 8 a.m.: Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.
- Thursday, Dec. 11, 8 a.m. until Thursday at 8 p.m.: Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.
- Friday, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.: Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.
More information from the city, including a snow emergency parking map of the can be found by clicking here.
St. Paul snow emergency
What we know:
The City of St. Paul says it will begin plowing night plow routes at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Meaning vehicles cannot be parked on streets marked with "Night Plow Route" signs.
Crews will switch to plowing day plow routes at 8 a.m. on Thursday. During this time, vehicles must be moved off streets marked "Day Plow Route."
If you park on a street during prohibited times, you could face tickets or towing. You can park on a street once it has been plowed to the curb. Snow emergencies last 96 hours, in this case until Sunday at 9 p.m., and the city says to avoid a ticket or tow avoid parking in spots that haven't been plowed to the curb.
