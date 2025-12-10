Minneapolis and St. Paul declare snow emergencies after winter storm

The Brief Both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies on Wednesday. Both emergencies will take effect Wednesday night. Vehicles parked on the wrong streets at the wrong times could face tickets or towing.



Snow emergencies are in effect for both Twin Cities starting on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped snow across Minnesota.

Minneapolis snow emergency

What we know:

The City of Minneapolis announced a snow emergency which begins starting Wednesday night at 9 p.m.:

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 9 p.m. until Thursday at 8 a.m.: Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

Thursday, Dec. 11, 8 a.m. until Thursday at 8 p.m.: Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.

Friday, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.: Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.

More information from the city, including a snow emergency parking map of the can be found by clicking here.

St. Paul snow emergency

What we know:

The City of St. Paul says it will begin plowing night plow routes at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Meaning vehicles cannot be parked on streets marked with "Night Plow Route" signs.

Crews will switch to plowing day plow routes at 8 a.m. on Thursday. During this time, vehicles must be moved off streets marked "Day Plow Route."

If you park on a street during prohibited times, you could face tickets or towing. You can park on a street once it has been plowed to the curb. Snow emergencies last 96 hours, in this case until Sunday at 9 p.m., and the city says to avoid a ticket or tow avoid parking in spots that haven't been plowed to the curb.

More information from the city, including a snow emergency parking map of the can be found by clicking here.

What you can do:

More information from the city, including a snow emergency parking map of the can be found by clicking here.