Minnesota weather: Cloudy and breezy with a few flurries on Wednesday

Wednesday will be a chilly and breezy day in Minnesota with a chance of a few flurries this afternoon.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday stays cloudy and chilly with northwest winds of 10–20+ mph, creating a breezy afternoon, especially in southern Minnesota. Temperatures hold steady in the upper teens and low 20s across the state, with the Twin Cities metro reaching a daytime high of around 21 degrees.

Accumulating snow has wrapped up after several inches fell Tuesday in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. However, a few light flakes and snow flurries are possible Wednesday afternoon, though additional accumulation isn’t likely.

Overnight, it will be calmer and cold with occasional passing clouds and lows dipping into the single digits.

(FOX 9)

Temperatures plunge this weekend in MN

What's next:

Thursday starts quiet before the next clipper rolls in, bringing light snow mostly to southern and southwestern Minnesota. The metro could see a dusting or light coating starting Thursday afternoon and going into the evening.

A cold front will bring a blast of arctic air Friday and into the weekend. A quick dash of light snow is possible in the morning before temperatures plunge into the single digits by the afternoon.

The weekend is bitterly cold with highs in the single digits and subzero lows. Temperatures begin to warm early next week, climbing back into the 20s on Monday and reaching the low 30s by Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: