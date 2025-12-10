Minnesota weather: Snow totals from Dec. 9-10 snowstorm

The Brief Several inches of snow fell Tuesday and early Wednesday across the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. Areas north of I-94 saw the most snow, with Thief River Falls picking up 8 inches and Brainerd seeing 7 inches of snow. The MSP Airport picked up about 3.4 inches of snow.



A snowstorm brought several inches of snow to the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Areas north of Interstate 94 picked up between 5–8 inches of snow on Tuesday and early Wednesday, while some areas of the Twin Cities metro received around 3 to 5-plus inches of snow.

Here's a look at snow totals so far from the Dec. 9-10 storm.

Minnesota snow totals

By the numbers:

Snow fell from Tuesday afternoon well into the evening, with a lull Tuesday night. Additional snow fell early Wednesday morning, before accumulating snow wrapped up before the morning commute in the Twin Cities.

Here are snow totals from across the region: