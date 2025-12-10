Minnesota weather: Snow totals from Dec. 9-10 snowstorm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A snowstorm brought several inches of snow to the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Areas north of Interstate 94 picked up between 5–8 inches of snow on Tuesday and early Wednesday, while some areas of the Twin Cities metro received around 3 to 5-plus inches of snow.
Here's a look at snow totals so far from the Dec. 9-10 storm.
Minnesota snow totals
By the numbers:
Snow fell from Tuesday afternoon well into the evening, with a lull Tuesday night. Additional snow fell early Wednesday morning, before accumulating snow wrapped up before the morning commute in the Twin Cities.
Here are snow totals from across the region:
- Thief River Falls: 8 inches
- Grand Forks, North Dakota: 7.4 inches
- Willow River: 7 inches
- Motley: 7 inches
- Forest Lake: 7 inches
- Cambridge: 6.9 inches
- Rice Lake, Wisconsin: 6.7 inches
- Brainerd: 6.5 inches
- Menomonie, Wisconsin: 6.5 inches
- Mounds View: 6.3 inches
- Oak Grove: 6.2 inches
- Amery, Wisconsin: 6.2 inches
- Blaine: 6.1 inches
- Park Rapids: 6 inches
- Little Falls: 6 inches
- North Branch: 6 inches
- Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 5.9 inches
- Anoka: 5.8 inches
- Fridley: 5.8 inches
- Chisago City: 5.8 inches
- Champlin: 5.8 inches
- St. Cloud: 5.6 inches
- New Hope: 5.5 inches
- Wadena: 5.5 inches
- Osceola, Wisconsin: 5.5 inches
- Rush City: 5.5 inches
- Mahtomedi: 5.5 inches
- Stillwater: 5.5 inches
- River Falls, Wisconsin: 5.4 inches
- Maple Grove: 5.3 inches
- Cottage Grove: 5.3 inches
- Minneapolis: 5.2 inches
- Roseville: 5 inches
- Woodbury: 5 inches
- Mora: 5 inches
- Pine City: 4.9 inches
- St. Paul: 4.8 inches
- Rosemount: 4.8 inches
- Alexandria: 4.8 inches
- Plymouth: 4.7 inches
- Eagan: 4.3 inches
- Edina: 4.3 inches
- Maple Plain: 4.2 inches
- Watertown: 4.2 inches
- Victoria: 4.2 inches
- MSP Airport: 4.1 inches
- Moose Lake: 4 inches
- Cannon Falls: 4 inches
- Minnetonka: 4 inches
- Lakeville; 3.8 inches
- Burnsville: 3.7 inches
- Chanhassen: 3.5 inches
- Willmar: 3.2 inches
- Prior Lake: 3.1 inches
- Rochester: 3 inches
- Savage: 3 inches
- Waconia: 3 inches
- Hayward, Wisconsin: 3 inches
- Glencoe: 2.6 inches
- Winona: 2.5 inches
- Northfield: 1.8 inches
- New Prague: 1.5 inches
- Benson: 1 inch
- Mankato: 0.5 inches