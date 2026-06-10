Minnesota weather: Wind gusts reached 70+ mph overnight into Wednesday

The Brief Storms that developed through Minnesota late Tuesday into Wednesday caused damage in several areas and knocked out power for thousands. FOX 9 meteorologists report several gusts reached more than 70 mph in western Minnesota. Another round of severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.



A round of storms that moved across Minnesota overnight developed wind gusts that caused damage in several areas and knocked out power for thousands.

Minnesota storm wind gusts

What we know:

FOX 9’s meteorologists worked through the overnight hours to provide updated information to keep viewers sky aware into Wednesday morning.

Storms in the early morning hours produced strong wind gusts across the state, especially in western Minnesota.

A few areas reported gusts over 70 mph, with the strongest wind gusts reported near Madison, Minnesota, with one report just west of town of 83 mph.

Another at the Madison-Lac Qui Parle County Airport was reported to reach 78 mph.

Just over the board in South Dakota, gusts were reported at 90 mph.

Downed trees, damage and lost power

Dig deeper:

Closer to the Twin Cities, several large trees were seen uprooted, with reports of damaged homes and vehicles.

The storms also left thousands of customers across the state without power.

As of 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, approximately 590 outages were affecting over 54,000 Xcel Energy customers statewide, according to the company’s website.

The company said crews were prepared to respond to outages and would prioritize the largest outages first to restore power to the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible.

Wednesday storms ahead

What's next:

Another round of severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin face a level 3 enhanced risk of severe weather, extending into eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. Central Minnesota remains under a level 2 slight risk, while western Minnesota is under a level 1 marginal risk.

The latest round of storms could develop between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. All severe weather hazards are possible, including baseball-size hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.