MN weather: Over 50,000 Xcel Energy customers without power as storms move through

The Brief More than 50,000 Xcel Energy customers in Minnesota lost power as storms moved through the state overnight into Wednesday morning. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across parts of Minnesota, including the northeast metro area. The company is urging customers to report outages and stay updated through its online outage map.



Power outages have been reported across Minnesota as strong thunderstorms moved through the state overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Power outages in Minnesota

The backstory:

As of 4 a.m., there were more than 500 outages affecting just over 50,000 Xcel Energy customers statewide, according to the company's website.

Xcel Energy had been monitoring the potential for severe storms Tuesday night and Wednesday across western, southern and central Minnesota, as well as western Wisconsin, according to a statement released Tuesday.

READ MORE: Thunderstorms moving across Minnesota, Twin Cities metro early Wednesday

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across parts of the state, including portions of the northeast Twin Cities metro early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts exceeding 60 mph were possible, along with heavy rain, lightning and thunder.

The company said crews were prepared to respond to outages and would prioritize the largest outages first to restore power to the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible. Customers can report outages and track restoration efforts on Xcel Energy's outage map.

The latest information about electrical outages can be found on Xcel Energy’s map here.