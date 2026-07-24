Land of 10K Ryans: People named Ryan take over Mall of America for world record attempt

The Brief More than 1,000 people named Ryan gathered at the Mall of America to set a world record. Only those legally named Ryan could ride the "Ryan-coaster," while others cheered from the sidelines. The weekend includes a Twins game and a visit to Ryan, Iowa, where participants will receive the key to the city.



The Mall of America was packed with Ryans from across the country, all aiming to make history and celebrate their shared name.

Hundreds of Ryans gather for record-breaking rollercoaster ride

What we know:

Organizers hosted a world record attempt for the most people with the same name to consecutively ride a rollercoaster, which they renamed the "Ryan-coaster."

Only those legally named Ryan were allowed to participate, and non-Ryans could cheer them on but not join the ride.

"Feeling fantastic. Some would say Ryan-tastic, and it’s going to be great," said Ryan Mitchell of Yonkers, New York.

Ryans traveled from places as far as New York, Alaska and Hawaii to join the event.

"It’s a very uniting name. I find that the Ryans I meet are very humble, very down to earth, and are always looking out for you. Want to make sure you are having a good time and that when you are here it feels like you are with a family," said Mitchell.

The appeal of community

The backstory:

The gathering is part of a series of Ryan meetups that have taken place across the United States for the last three years. Organizers made it clear that Bryans were not allowed on the ride.

"Brians are like B-list Ryans. They try to do their thing, be like us. No one can do it like Ryan," said Mitchell.

In total, more than 1,000 Ryans turned out for the event, hoping to set a world record and enjoy the camaraderie of their namesakes.

A wide spectrum of people

The other side:

Some Ryans spoke about the deeper meaning behind the gathering.

"Everyone wants a community. Everyone wants to make new friends. And some people don’t know how to do that so what’s the easiest way to do it is to do it for the dumbest reason imaginable and that is that we have the same name," said Ryan Hailey of Los Angeles, California.

The event, while playful, also offered a sense of unity in a time when many feel divided.

"It’s for Ryans, by Ryans and it’s a Ryans dream," said Mitchell.

The weekend is filled with activities for the Ryans, including a Twins game on Saturday and a trip to Ryan, Iowa on Sunday where they will receive the key to the city.

Why you should care:

This gathering shows how even something as simple as a shared name can bring people together from all over the country.

The Ryans’ event highlights the desire for connection and community, even in unexpected ways.