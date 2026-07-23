Kratom purchase age, penalties rise in Minnesota beginning Aug. 1

The Brief Kratom remains legal in Minnesota, though the FDA warns of serious risks associated with its usage, including in over-the-counter products such as 7-OH. The plant native to southeast Asia is not an opioid, but acts on the brain’s opioid receptors, and doctors warn it carries risks of addiction and potentially death. Some have reported using the substance to treat anxiety and stop using opioids, but there have been concerns about its use to produce a high, and the serious side effects of some products sold.



After lawmakers zeroed in on addiction concerns this past legislative session, the age to legally purchase—and the penalties associated with—the intoxicating substance kratom will rise in Minnesota beginning on Aug. 1.

FULL LIST: New Minnesota laws that take effect Aug. 1

Kratom age limit in Minnesota

What we know:

HF 3453, sponsored by Rep. Jessica Hanson (DFL-Burnsville), raised the legal age to purchase and possess kratom legally from 18 to 21 years old – in the process making it a gross misdemeanor to sell kratom to anyone under 21, and a misdemeanor for anyone under 21 to possess it.

The bill was approved by Minnesota lawmakers, then signed into law by Gov. Walz on May 5 of this year.

Dig deeper:

Kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia that has gained popularity in the United States through derivates such as pills and drinks that are promoted as an unapproved treatment for pain, anxiety and reducing drug dependence.

Previously in Minnesota, it was legal to sell kratom to those over 18 years old in Minnesota, though local governments have sought their own stricter ordinances.

In recent months, the Food and Drug Administration has begun to attempt to crackdown on products at a federal level, but they can still be easily found at places such as tobacco shops and even convenience stores.

Big picture view:

FOX 9 previously outlined the struggles one family faced after a woman had her son succumb to kratom addiction.

"This is just such a danger. We are not just having deaths; we are having significant morbidity," Dr. Kurt DeVine, an addiction physician in St. Cloud, told FOX 9 at the time.

What's next:

Bills to classify kratom as a Schedule II substance requiring a prescription in Minnesota failed to gain approval during the previous legislative session, but could be revisited next year.