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All Pints North festival moving from Duluth to Bemidji

By Angeline Patrick Pacheco
FOX 9
Minnesota
Published July 25, 2026 3:21 PM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 3:21 PM CDT

The Brief

    • All Pints North festival is moving to Bemidji in 2027.
    • The event’s mission remains the same: to promote craft brewers and local businesses.
    • The festival is moving from Duluth, where it’s been hosted for the past 14 years.

BEMIDJI, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular craft beer festival is moving to Bemidji in 2027, after the event took place in Duluth for 14 years. 

All Pints North moving locations

What we know:

Organizers of the All Pints North Summer Brew Fest announced Friday that 2027's festival will take place in Bemidji after running in Duluth for more than a decade. 

All Pints North creates a spot for craft beer enjoyers to get together and celebrate, highlighting local beverages and businesses. All Pints North additionally helps fund the nonprofit MN Craft Brewers Guild.

What they're saying:

"We’re incredibly excited to continue the spirit of one of the State’s oldest and biggest beer festivals in Bemidji," said Bob Galligan, Director of Government and Industry Relations for the MN Craft Brewers Guild. "All Pints North has always been a giant celebration of our industry and the community it serves, and we’re thrilled to be bringing some Paul Bunyan-sized smiles to a new and welcoming city."

What to look forward to:

Next year’s event promises to celebrate the culture of Bemidji, and invites new guests to begin a new chapter for the festival.

What we don't know:

Organizers did not say why they decided to move the festival from Duluth to Bemidji. 

The Source: A press release from Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. 

MinnesotaDuluth