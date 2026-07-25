Anoka train crash kills man trying to cross tracks near Anoka County Fair

The Brief A man is dead after he was struck by a train just south of the Anoka County Fairgrounds on Friday night. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said early information shows the man was trying to cross in front of an oncoming train. Officials say the incident disrupted traffic leaving the Anoka County Fair and some people were assisted in getting back to their vehicles.



A man was fatally struck by a train just south of the Anoka County Fairgrounds on Friday night, and law enforcement officials say some fairgoers needed assistance getting to their vehicles after the incident disrupted traffic.

Fatal Anoka train crash

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. at the train tracks near the 2700 block of Ferry Street in the City of Anoka.

Investigators say early information shows the man was trying to cross in front of an oncoming train when he was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials say traffic from people leaving the Anoka County Fair was disrupted by the incident, and some needed assistance from Metro Transit in getting back to their vehicles.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Details on the man's identity have not yet been shared.