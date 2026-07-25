Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Houston County, Dodge County, Winona County, Olmsted County, Buffalo County
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Freeborn County, Renville County, Scott County, Faribault County, Waseca County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Martin County, Dakota County, Kandiyohi County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Washington County, Redwood County, Steele County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Blue Earth County, Stevens County, Anoka County, Pope County, Swift County, Sibley County, Rice County, Brown County
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Chisago County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, Benton County, Stearns County, Isanti County, Chippewa County, Polk County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County, Pepin County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, North Itasca County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Pine County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, Barron County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County

Anoka train crash kills man trying to cross tracks near Anoka County Fair

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published July 25, 2026 9:04 AM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 9:04 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A man is dead after he was struck by a train just south of the Anoka County Fairgrounds on Friday night.
    • The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said early information shows the man was trying to cross in front of an oncoming train.
    • Officials say the incident disrupted traffic leaving the Anoka County Fair and some people were assisted in getting back to their vehicles.

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was fatally struck by a train just south of the Anoka County Fairgrounds on Friday night, and law enforcement officials say some fairgoers needed assistance getting to their vehicles after the incident disrupted traffic. 

Fatal Anoka train crash

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. at the train tracks near the 2700 block of Ferry Street in the City of Anoka.

Investigators say early information shows the man was trying to cross in front of an oncoming train when he was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Law enforcement officials say traffic from people leaving the Anoka County Fair was disrupted by the incident, and some needed assistance from Metro Transit in getting back to their vehicles. 

No other injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

Details on the man's identity have not yet been shared. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. 

Road incidentsAnokaAnoka County