Minnesota wildfires: Rain helps moderate fire

The Brief Storms in the area of the northern Minnesota wildfires helped moderate the fires, but warmer than average temperatures and sunny days ahead will make for dangerous fire weather. Some fires are reaching further containment as over 1,000 firefighters battle the blaze. Fire officials are planning on slowly reopening the Boundary Waters as fires get contained.



Over 1,000 firefighters continue to battle the various wildfires in northern Minnesota as warm weather could bring dangerous fire weather.

Rain helps wildfires ahead of warm weather

What we know:

The U.S. Forest Service says that 64,137 acres have been burned in Minnesota from the wildfires as 1,148 firefighters battle the blazes.

Here is where the current wildfires stand as of Saturday, July 25:

Camp: Approximately 4,403 acres and 23% contained.

Sioux: Approximately 12,668 acres and 27% contained.

Little Knife: Started in Ontario and moved into Minnesota. Approximately 4,958 acres and 21% contained. A hotshot crew will be placed in the Boundary Waters to begin indirect suppression tactics.

Bear Trap and Dark Fires combined: Approximately 37,837 total acres (29,767 acres in the United States) and 38% contained.

Thumb: 17,236 total acres (16,890 acres in the United States) and 56% contained.

Chub: 344 acres and 95% contained.

Friday night's storm in the area brought rainfall that helped moderate the fires short term, officials say. But with stroms giving way to mostly sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures, could bring dangerous fire weather Saturday afternoon.

Officials consider 2nd phase of reopening Boundary Waters

Local perspective:

Officials announced Thursday that day-use permits will open for visitors for select Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) entry points in Cook County starting on Monday, July 27.

Now, officials are considering the second phase of reopening select areas in the BWCAW. The second phase would include opening access to overnight use at 37 of the 103 entry points, and would reopen around 424,231 acres (39%).

Fire officials say the second phase would happen on July 30, barring any significant fire activity in the area.

All entry points in the BWCAW have been closed for overnight use since July 14.