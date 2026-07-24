Minnesota wildfires: Some BWCA entry points could open for overnight use next week

The Brief The wildfires in northern Minnesota continue to be contained by fire crews as over 70,000 acres have been burned. Fire crews say they will be utilizing a lot of aerial fire suppression tactics as rain and storms are expected this evening in the area. Minnesota lawmakers are expected to discuss the economic impact of the wildfires on tourism and other industries



The wildfires burning in northern Minnesota are further reaching containment as fire crews continue to battle the blazes that have burned over 70,000 acres.

Northern Minnesota wildfires latest

What we know:

Fire crews are continuing to battle several wildfires in northern Minnesota and in the Boundary Waters. Here are the current containment numbers of the fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center

Chub: 87% contained. This fire is the most active one in the area as crews work to mop up the fire.

Thumb: 56% contained. This fire will continue to be monitored with aerial resources as the fire backs down into natural barriers.

Bear Trap: 38% contained. Crews are continuing to lay hose lines to protect structures from this fire.

Sioux : 27% contained. Crews are working to establish a direct handline on the southern perimeter of the fire.

Camp: 23% contained. Crews are working to improve direct and indirect lines to protect structures along Fernberg Road.

Little Knife: 13% contained. This fire originated in Ontario and crossed into the U.S. The amount of acres burned has been reduced to 4,958 due to updated mapping. Fire officials say that current fire activity in the area is minimal.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay shared an update on FOX 9's All Day. He says that over 1,000 firefighters are battling the wildfires. He continued by saying that recent weather could have made the wildfires expanded, but they didn't.

Officials consider 2nd phase of reopening Boundary Waters

Local perspective:

Officials announced Thursday that day-use permits will open for visitors for select Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) entry points in Cook County starting on Monday, July 27.

Now, officials are considering the second phase of reopening select areas in the BWCAW. The second phase would include opening access to overnight use at 37 of the 103 entry points, and would reopen around 424,231 acres (39%).

Fire officials say the second phase would happen on July 30, barring any significant fire activity in the area.

All entry points in the BWCAW have been closed for overnight use since July 14.