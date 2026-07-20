Two mass shootings rock Minneapolis in 20 hours, 14 hurt and 1 dead

The Brief Fourteen people were shot in two separate mass shootings in Minneapolis on Sunday. One man died, and police are investigating whether the shootings are connected, but they say so far there’s no evidence of that. Both shootings happened less than two miles apart, and police are reviewing surveillance footage.



A violent Sunday in Minneapolis left fourteen people wounded and one man dead after two mass shootings just hours and blocks apart.

Police investigate two shootings less than two miles apart

What we know:

Police say the first shooting happened just after midnight near the Reign nightclub, where a crowd had gathered for a meet-and-greet with a reality TV star. La’Nay Wright, a witness, said, "And after that, all you hear was it was ‘scuuuuur.’ It sounded like somebody hit somebody and that's when the gunshots rang out." She described hearing at least ten gunshots and running for safety along with others.

Interim Chief Bill Peterson of the Minneapolis Police Department said off-duty officers got there in about a minute and reinforcements were nearby, "We did have officers that were stationed in the area. We did have members of our chief's beat that were down there." Seven men and two women, all between the ages of 18 and 27, were shot in this incident.

Later that night, another shooting took place about 1.7 miles away in the Stevens Square area. Five men were shot, and one of them died. A corner store owner tells FOX 9 he got five holes in his window from gunfire and two of the victims were employees who stepped outside to smoke just before the gunfire.

Why you should care:

Gun safety advocates highlight the lasting impact of mass shootings. Timberlyn Mazeikis, a gun violence survivor, said, "it's not something that we can simply outrun or forget about or push aside or just accept as a fact of life." La’Nay Wright added, "I'm praying for everyone, even for myself, because I am still shaking after this."

Police are confident they will catch the shooters, noting that there are many surveillance cameras at both shooting locations, which could provide valuable evidence.

A history of violence near Reign nightclub

The backstory:

This is not the first time violence has struck near the Reign nightclub. Police say that six years ago, there was another mass shooting about a block away from the club, where 11 people were shot. There have not been any confirmed arrests in that earlier case.

Local perspective:

The shootings have left the community shaken, with victims, including bystanders and employees, simply stepping outside for a break. The events have renewed concerns about safety in the area and the broader impact of gun violence on Minneapolis residents.

What we don't know:

Police say they do not know of any connection between the two shootings at this time. It is also unclear if any suspects have been identified or arrested in either case. The investigation is ongoing, and more details may emerge as police review surveillance footage and interview witnesses.