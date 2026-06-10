MN weather: Overnight storms topple trees, cause damage across Minnesota

The Brief Strong overnight storms brought down trees and caused property damage in Minneapolis neighborhoods Wednesday morning. The storms also left thousands of people without power across Minnesota. Another round of severe storms is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with risks including hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.



Strong thunderstorms that swept through Minnesota overnight left behind downed trees, property damage and power outages Wednesday morning.

Downed trees and storm damage

Local perspective:

Strong thunderstorms moved across Minnesota overnight, bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts, lightning and thunder. The storms also left thousands of customers across the state without power.

In Minneapolis, several large trees uprooted and damaged homes and vehicles. On Talmage Avenue Southeast, a tree clipped the corner of a home's roof, leaving a hole and causing cracks inside.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Two cars damaged by a tree that fell on the 1700 block of Rollings Avenue in Minneapolis. From: FOX 9

"I heard glass tinkling. And I'm like, OK. I knew something hit," said homeowner Mary Solac. "There’s a big hole in the roof."

On the 800 block of 20th Avenue Southeast, a fallen tree struck a parked van, shattering its rear window. Meanwhile, on the 4400 block of Clinton Avenue, a tree toppled onto a fence and struck the front portion of a nearby home.

Power outages across Minnesota

Dig deeper:

The storms also knocked out power for thousands of residents across Minnesota on Wednesday. As of 5:20 a.m., approximately 590 outages were affecting over 54,000 Xcel Energy customers statewide, according to the company’s website.

Xcel Energy had been monitoring the potential for severe storms Tuesday night and Wednesday across western, southern and central Minnesota, as well as western Wisconsin, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The company said crews were prepared to respond to outages and would prioritize the largest outages first to restore power to the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible.

Severe storm risk Wednesday

What's next:

Another round of severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin face a level 3 enhanced risk of severe weather, extending into eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. Central Minnesota remains under a level 2 slight risk, while western Minnesota is under a level 1 marginal risk.

RELATED: More severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

The latest round of storms could develop between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. All severe weather hazards are possible, including baseball-size hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

(FOX 9)