St. Paul triple homicide: Apartment residents mourn, share memories of victims

The Brief Three employees were shot and killed inside the leasing office at Davern Park Apartments in St. Paul on Monday, July 28. A 30-year-old man who lived at the complex was arrested hours later about 100 miles away. Residents and the management company are mourning the loss and sharing memories of the victims.



A quiet apartment complex turned into a crime scene after three employees were killed in the leasing office, leaving a community in shock and mourning.

Police say three employees killed at Davern Park Apartments

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened inside the leasing office at Davern Park Apartments, where three employees of Mid-Continent Management Corporation were killed. Surveillance cameras captured two of the victims being shot six times each, while the third was killed off camera—screams and four gunshots could be heard.

READ MORE: St. Paul triple homicide charges: Suspect 'executed' victims over $65 parking contract

The victims have been identified as Nansi Fuentes Zambrano of Inver Grove Heights, Adam Wilwerding of Oakdale and Dena Silcox of St. Paul. Flowers now sit in memory of the three, as the community tries to process the loss.

Residents described a chaotic scene just before 5 p.m.

"I was in my back, I live in the back here, I was laying on my couch and I heard eight gunshots and, like he was just telling Whitey right here, was saying that I went up to knock on his door and I asked him did he hear anything," said a Davern Park tenant.

Another resident shared, "And it was just like half the police department went out here in front. It really got crazy at night. I mean, they we're all over, and then the helicopters were flying above us. So then they had the yellow tape, of course," said another tenant.

The suspect was arrested hours later in Virginia, Minnesota

Timeline:

According to charging documents, 30-year-old Tsegaab Binessu lived at the apartment complex and had recently tried to cancel his parking contract after selling his car. He called the leasing office but was told he could not cancel. Binessu admitted to going to the office but did not say what happened there.

He was arrested hours later, about 100 miles away in Virginia, Minnesota, in one of the victim’s cars. Police say he had his passport, Social Security card, permit to carry and an empty magazine with him.

A tenant said, "All I know is that whoever let him in, I wish to God they never let him in, but you know, they let him, and he did what he had to do, and he took off."

Community members are grieving and remembering the victims

Local perspective:

Residents say the pain is being felt by many who knew the victims well.

"I was sad. Real sad. I lost a good friend. I mean... I just lost a good friend, you know. I'm planning to go to her, uh, her funeral once I get some information," said one tenant.

Another resident added, "I'm still hurt by it, you know, I mean you know I'll be hurt by this for a while especially for Dena's sake because I'm gonna try to go to her funeral. That's the kind of love and respect we have for each other."

The management company released a statement saying, "Our hearts are broken for the family and friends of these team members, and our prayers are with them."

Court documents reveal more about the suspect

The backstory:

Court documents show Binessu told investigators he had not been able to bring his family over from Ethiopia for seven years, which led to a divorce. He also said he felt targeted because he was black and an immigrant.

Residents say the three employees had been part of the Davern Park community for years, with some tenants sharing stories of friendship and support.