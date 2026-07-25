Zumbrota pursuit crash: Truck driven into Zumbro river, man arrested

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The Brief The Zumbrota Police Department said a man crashed a pickup truck into the Zumbro River while fleeing from them on Friday night. The man was uninjured and taken into custody without incident. Authorities say they tried to stop the truck after getting reports that the driver struck multiple vehicles on Highway 52.



Zumbrota police say they arrested a man who drove a pickup truck into the Zumbro River while trying to flee from officers on Friday night.

Truck crashes into Zumbro River during police pursuit

What we know:

Police say they responded to reports of a pickup truck crashing into other vehicles while southbound on Highway 52 from Highway 57, north of Zumbrota, just before midnight on Friday.

Officers say they found the truck and tried to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 52 near Sherwood Trail, but the driver fled by continuing to drive south on Highway 52.

The suspect then reportedly drove the truck onto the grassy median, where it continued down an embankment into the North Fork of the Zumbro River, where it got stuck.

Police say they then took the driver, a 31-year-old man who was uninjured, into custody without incident.

The man was booked into Goodhue County jail on a variety of charges, including fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, hit-and-run and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has not yet been shared and officials have not released details on the extent of damage to other vehicles hit by the pickup truck.