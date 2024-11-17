Minnesota weather: Sunny & mild Sunday, rain returning later on Monday

The Brief Sunday is expected to have plenty of sunshine with above-average temperatures. Rain will likely move into southern Minnesota on Monday afternoon. The metro area has a chance of seeing rain on Monday evening.



Grab the shades today, because Sunday is expected to have plenty of sunshine before showers return.

Sunday forecast

Expect plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures.

Sunday will not be as windy as Saturday, but there will likely be a bit of a breeze.

Looking ahead

Rain moves into southern Minnesota on Monday afternoon with a chance of rain for the metro by Monday evening.

The rain looks likely to last Monday night and into Tuesday.

The area may see a few sprinkles and even a few flakes on Wednesday followed by cooler and seasonable air to close out the work week.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FOX 9 weather forecast. From: FOX 9







