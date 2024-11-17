Minnesota weather: Sunny & mild Sunday, rain returning later on Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab the shades today, because Sunday is expected to have plenty of sunshine before showers return.
Sunday forecast
Expect plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures.
Sunday will not be as windy as Saturday, but there will likely be a bit of a breeze.
Looking ahead
Rain moves into southern Minnesota on Monday afternoon with a chance of rain for the metro by Monday evening.
The rain looks likely to last Monday night and into Tuesday.
The area may see a few sprinkles and even a few flakes on Wednesday followed by cooler and seasonable air to close out the work week.
Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:
