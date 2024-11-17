Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Sunny & mild Sunday, rain returning later on Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 17, 2024 8:30am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Sunny & mild Sunday, rain Monday

Expect plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures Sunday. Rain is expected to move into southern Minnesota Monday afternoon with a chance of rain for the metro by Monday evening. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Sunday is expected to have plenty of sunshine with above-average temperatures.
    • Rain will likely move into southern Minnesota on Monday afternoon.
    • The metro area has a chance of seeing rain on Monday evening. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab the shades today, because Sunday is expected to have plenty of sunshine before showers return.

Sunday forecast

Expect plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures. 

Sunday will not be as windy as Saturday, but there will likely be a bit of a breeze. 

Looking ahead

Rain moves into southern Minnesota on Monday afternoon with a chance of rain for the metro by Monday evening.

The rain looks likely to last Monday night and into Tuesday. 

The area may see a few sprinkles and even a few flakes on Wednesday followed by cooler and seasonable air to close out the work week.  

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:

Image 1 of 3

FOX 9 weather forecast. 

From: FOX 9




 