Minnesota weather: Snow totals top 8 inches in southern regions Thursday

With snow beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday for much of the central and southern regions of Minnesota, some areas received more snow than others.

FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed reports the Twin Cities metro has picked up 3-5 inches, with higher amounts to the southeast.

Leading totals throughout the state Thursday include Theilman and Rochester (both 8 inches), Millville (7), Kellogg (6.3) and Red Wing (5).

Snowfall came at a rate of about ¼ of an inch to a ½ an hour throughout parts of Thursday, as temps held steady around 30 degrees throughout most of the day.



