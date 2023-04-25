Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine with cooler-than-average temps

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
Tuesday's forecast: Sunnier, with highs in the 50s

Temps remain slightly below average, but will warm a bit on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It may be below average temperature-wise, but it'll still be pleasant. 

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and blue sky, with high temperatures in the low 50s. That's almost 10 degrees below average, but it'll still be nice. 

Wednesday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 50s and sunshine. And then a seasonable day on Thursday, with highs in the 60s. 

RELATED: Minnesota families deal with flooding, hope worst is over this season

But it'll get cooler again for the weekend. Friday will feature rain showers and a high of around 55 degrees. A few drips on Saturday, with a high in the low 50s. Sunday will be in the upper 40s with a few rain drops. 

Monday, the first day of May, is looking to be chillier than average, with a high of around 50 degrees. 

The average high this time of year is 61 degrees in the Twin Cities. 