Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine with cooler-than-average temps

It may be below average temperature-wise, but it'll still be pleasant.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and blue sky, with high temperatures in the low 50s. That's almost 10 degrees below average, but it'll still be nice.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 50s and sunshine. And then a seasonable day on Thursday, with highs in the 60s.

But it'll get cooler again for the weekend. Friday will feature rain showers and a high of around 55 degrees. A few drips on Saturday, with a high in the low 50s. Sunday will be in the upper 40s with a few rain drops.

Monday, the first day of May, is looking to be chillier than average, with a high of around 50 degrees.

The average high this time of year is 61 degrees in the Twin Cities.