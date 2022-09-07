Minnesota weather: Humid, hazy and very warm; hot on Thursday

It'll be warmer and more humid on Wednesday, ahead of a toasty day on Thursday.

Much of Minnesota will see highs in the 80s across Wednesday, along with some hazy sunshine and humidity. The Twin Cities will see a high of around 86 degrees, but it'll be cooler in northeastern Minnesota, where the high will be in the 70s.

Overnight, a southerly flow will start to kick in, which will keep temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across much of the state.

It'll be hot on Thursday, with a high right around 90 degrees or warmer in the Twin Cities metro and St. Cloud, as well as and points south and west. And there will be plenty of humidity.

A cold front arrives on Friday, which will drop temperatures back into the 70s.

Wildfire smoke to encompass Upper Midwest

A high-pressure system over the West Coast has led to temperatures soaring above 100 degrees, which is adding insult to injury to the wildfires in Montana and Idaho.

All of this will eventually surge its way eastward over the next 24-36 hours, pushing a warm front into the Upper Midwest especially as we get into Thursday. Smoke from wildfires will encompass the Upper Midwest on Thursday.

This will be upper-level smoke, though, so the sky will look hazy, but you won't be able to smell it — at least for the time being.