Minnesota weather: Another hot and sunny day

Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s and a few lower 90s this afternoon.

Storms will likely drop from northern Minnesota southward later in the day, bringing a few storms through the area overnight.

Most of Sunday is expected to stay dry with late day showers and storms returning before we finish the weekend.

This will likely lead to showers on Monday, with the work week staying a little cooler with highs in the mid-70s most days.

Here's a look at today's temperatures and the seven-day forecast: