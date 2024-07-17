Minnesota weather: Roads in St. Paul to reopen Wednesday after flood closure

A stretch of road in St. Paul that closed in June due to flooding concerns is set to reopen on Wednesday.

It’s been nearly a month since the banks of the Mississippi River overflowed in St. Paul, prompting officials to close some roads, parks and trails in the city.

A three-mile stretch of Shepard Road and Warner Road on the north side of the river was closed to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic on June 23. Now that water levels continue to improve, city officials say the roadways are set to open after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Sibley and Jackson streets will also reopen for vehicle traffic from Shepard Road to Kellogg Boulevard.

The river levels crested in St. Paul at 20.17 feet, the eighth-highest record for the city, officials said. Since cresting nearly three weeks ago, the river has dropped almost 11 feet, and the water continues to recede.

However, Water Street on the other side of the river will remain shut down until inspection and cleanup are finished. Harriet Island also remains closed so crews can finish making repairs and prepare for a big event this weekend.

The overall drying trend is helping organizers prepare for the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club, a two-day music festival this Friday and Saturday featuring big names like Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Meanwhile, drivers in the southwest metro are still dealing with the impacts of high water levels. The Highway 41 Bridge between downtown Chaska and Highway 169 has been closed since June 20 due to flooding from the Minnesota River.

The water level at Shakopee has dropped more than 13 feet since the near-historic crest and just dipped below flood stage on Tuesday. With the receding water, crews are planning to reopen the crossing on Monday.