Minnesota weather: Staying cold Sunday and most of the work week

The Brief Not as breezy on Sunday and Monday, but will still be cold. Light snow Sunday night, mainly across western Minnesota. Wednesday is looking closer to average, but windy with a few snowflakes.



Chilly temperatures continue on Sunday with the forecast showing a quiet start to the work week.

Cold start to December

The upcoming work week will stay cold.

Average highs in early December are in the lower 30s and nearly every day will be below average this week.

Looking ahead

This week is shaping up to stay dry, besides the small chance of very light snow Sunday night and then again late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to briefly get milder on Wednesday, but that will come with wind as well as a quick and bitter cool down by Thursday.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:

