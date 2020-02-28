Minnesota universities canceling some study abroad programs amid coronavirus outbreak

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Minnesota universities are canceling some of their study abroad programs for the semester.

Friday, the University of St. Thomas announced it will be canceling the remainder of its Saint John Vianney/Catholic Studies Rome semester and will be closing its Bernardi Campus in Italy. University officials are advising students in Rome to return by Friday, March 6. The university is making arrangements for the students to finish their classes in St. Paul.

The University of Minnesota announced it will be suspending all student travel and abroad programs in South Korea for the spring semester. This comes after the U.S. Department of State raised South Korea's to a Level 3 travel advisory nationwide. Last month, the University of Minnesota suspended all of its study abroad programs to China, where the virus first emerged.