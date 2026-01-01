Minnesota’s top baby names of 2025, according to Allina Health
(FOX 9) - To ring in the new year, Allina Health has named the top baby names throughout its Minnesota hospitals for 2025.
Top Minnesota baby names in 2025
What we know:
In 2025, the most popular baby names in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for girls were:
- Charlotte
- Lucy
- Eleanor
- Violet
- Nora
Meanwhile, top boy names included:
- Theodore
- Henry
- Liam
- Noah
- Jack
Dig deeper:
The 2024 most popular names in the U.S. were mostly the same as they were in 2023.
The top names for girls included Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, and Mia. The most popular boy names were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore and James.
The backstory:
Allina Health is a nonprofit health care system serving Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with a network of more than 90 clinics and 12 hospital campuses.