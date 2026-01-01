Minnesota’s top baby names of 2025, according to Allina Health

The Brief Allina Health has shared the top names for babies born in their facilities throughout 2025. In 2025, the most popular baby names in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for girls were: Charlotte, Lucy, Eleanor, Violet and Nora. Meanwhile, top boy names included: Theodore, Henry, Liam, Noah and Jack.



To ring in the new year, Allina Health has named the top baby names throughout its Minnesota hospitals for 2025.

Top Minnesota baby names in 2025

What we know:

In 2025, the most popular baby names in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for girls were:

Charlotte

Lucy

Eleanor

Violet

Nora

Meanwhile, top boy names included:

Theodore

Henry

Liam

Noah

Jack

Dig deeper:

The 2024 most popular names in the U.S. were mostly the same as they were in 2023.

The top names for girls included Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, and Mia. The most popular boy names were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore and James.

The backstory:

Allina Health is a nonprofit health care system serving Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with a network of more than 90 clinics and 12 hospital campuses.