Minnesota to get $50 million from Purdue Pharma settlement, Ellison says

Minnesota will get $50 million over nine years from the settlement of a multi-state opioid lawsuit against drugmaker Purdue Pharma and its controlling family, Attorney General Keith Ellison said.

The resolution requires Purdue and the Sackler family to pay $4.3 billion and make 30 million internal documents public as an accountability measure. An initial proposal, which Minnesota and 14 other states opposed, would have required a $3 billion payment and no disclosure of documents. The terms now have backing from most states that sued, though some states remain opposed.

Ellison said the settlement is not everything that he wanted. But he said it will help Minnesota deal with the opioid crisis, which killed 654 Minnesotans in 2020.

"You can always second-guess a settlement," Ellison told reporters on a news conference Thursday morning. "We say yes to getting more than $50 million for Minnesotans."

Minnesota's share of the settlement will go to the state's Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council, a panel set up in 2019 to deal with the fallout from the crisis.

Advertisement

The money may provide a needed boost to the council. Minnesota has collected far less than the $20 million a year expected from fees levied against the opioid industry in 2019, the Star Tribune reported last summer.