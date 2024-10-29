What to do in Minnesota: Things to do this weekend (Nov. 1-3)

article

The first weekend of November is packed with holiday themed events, including breweries celebrating Minnesota Beer Day, holiday shopping in Minneapolis, or celebrating Halloween at spooky attractions.

Minnesota Beer Day

At breweries across Minnesota

Nov. 1, 2024

The inaugural Minnesota Beer Day on Friday, Nov. 1, celebrates the history of beer in the state and how the culture has changed over the years. The date was chosen to honor Grain Belt, the brewery that was founded on Nov. 1, 1850, according to the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

More than 50 breweries across the state are celebrating the holiday, with some offering discounts, events and unique brews. To find a brewery participating near you, visit the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild website here.

Minneapolis Gifts and Art Expo

Minneapolis Convention Center, Hall E

Nov. 1-3

Tickets are $6 for adults while children 16 and under are free

Get ahead of holiday shopping during the Gifts and Art Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center this weekend. Explore and shop at more than 150 vendors for jewelry, pottery, handcrafted gifts, holiday décor, treats and more. When you need a break from shopping, listen to live music or watch a demonstration happening throughout the event.

The expo takes place on Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $6 for adults, while children 16 and under are free. For more information on the expo and to see a full list of vendors, click here.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley

Runs through Nov. 2, 2024

Tickets range from $18-26 for adults, $14-22 for children and 65+ adults, and children under 2 are free

It’s the last weekend to see the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo. The event features thousands of carved pumpkins glowing along an outdoor trail and runs through Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Minnesota Zoo said this year’s event will "inspire your Wanderlust with pumpkins depicting the wonders of the world and the joys of travel." To learn more about the spooktacular event, visit the Minnesota Zoo’s website here.

The Haunting Experience

10900 E Point Douglas Road S, Cottage Grove

Oct. 31–Nov. 2

Tickets start at $28

Venture off Highway 61 in Cottage Grove to embark on a haunted hayride through the woods, wonder through a terrifying haunted house, or take your chance against the chainsaw massacre.

The event starts around 7 p.m., or once its dark enough outside, the website states. The event ends at 10 p.m. on Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets start at $28, and give access to the haunted house and hayride, while the chainsaw massacre is an add-on experience. To learn more about the event, click here.

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum, St. Paul

Runs from November through February

Tickets for adults are $15, and children under the age of 4 are free

Night Train Season is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year and features model trains that are specially lit throughout the museum.

The events take place every Saturday from Nov. 2, 2024, through Feb. 22, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. In November, the museum said its slow switches trains from Halloween to winter decorations.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. To learn more, visit the museum's website here.